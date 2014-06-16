Ice Cube is killing the game right now! After his box office hit “Ride Along” earlier this year, he stars in another action comedy film, “22 Jump Street.” Ice Cube talks to”The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about the movie and his character Captain Dickson having a bigger role than in “21 Jump Street.” But it doesn’t stop here for the rapper/actor.

Ice Cube’s son was recently cast to play him in the forthcoming N.W.A. biopic. Listen to the audio player to hear him explain why he made his son audition for the role, and why he was the best man for the job. In addition, hear Ice Cube discuss other film sequels he’s working on like “Barbershop 3,” “Friday,” and more in this exclusive interview!

Ice Cube On Why He Made His Son Audition For His Role In The NWA Biopic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com