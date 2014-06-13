Master P Loses In Custody War Over His 4 Kids…Rapper Responds To Why He Didn’t Appear In Court

Master P just lost custody of his 4 kids all because he didn’t appear in court.

According to TMZ, Sonya Miller was granted sole physical and legal custody of their 4 children, 13-year-old Hercy, 9-year-old Mercy, 17-year-old Tytyana and 14-year-old Italy.

After Master P didn’t respond to Sonya’s legal documents on Monday morning the judge made the decision to give the mother all rights.

Master P is required to pay Sonya’s $75K legal bill, which includes payment for not showing up.

According to the Urban Daily, the rapper’s response was as follows:

“At the time of the court hearing that I was not aware of, I was actually at my daughter, Italy’s school speaking with her principal. My daughter is failing in all of her courses and has 21 unexcused absences during this school year. Italy is the only child living with her mother and is not getting the proper guidance nor direction as to making wise choices. Her mother allowed her to go to Disneyland on a school day during finals week. Half of the time her mother doesn’t even know where she is or who she’s with. This is disappointing and embarrassing to me. I just got back into town from holding basketball camps in Kentucky, helping at-risk youth and have to come back home to deal with negativity in my own family. How can a judge grant custody to an unfit mother whose only motive for gaining custody is to get more money? Sonya’s only concern is herself, partying and hanging out with her friends. Her attorneys are only involved to seek financial gain. No one is really looking out for the best interest of our kids. It’s all about money. She said out of her own mouth that she was tired of the kids, that’s the reason why I came and got them from their mother the first time. I didn’t need the court or judge to tell me to do what’s right for my kids, that’s what I want to do and that’s my lifelong commitment to all of my kids. Sonya knows that she has a drug and alcohol addiction, everyone else will see that there is a real problem because that;s something you can only hide for so long. If anything happens to my kids while they;re in her custody, I will be suing her attorneys as well as the court system for not properly investigating this case. You know what’s really sad? Gossip media outlets like TMZ are constantly covering this without getting real facts. I know that I’m not perfect and I can’t change anyone but myself. I’ m going to put this in God’s hands, keep praying for my family and keep doing the right thing.”

