Tracy Morgan: Truck Driver Claims He Was Not High Or Drunk During Accident

Kevin Roper is defending himself against accusations that he was high on drugs and drunk when he caused the fatal car crash that has now left comedian Tracy Morgan in critical condition.

According to TMZ, the trucker believes that he has become a target because a celebrity was injured.

Old School previously reported that a Twitter account was listed to be that of the Walmart truckers and on Tuesday he wrote, “I wish it was me and I can’t express how horrible I feel.”

Roper also claims that the reports of him not getting sleep for 24 hours are false, “because a famous person was involved.” He wrote, “I was never charged at the scene of the accident because once again i was not guilty of any crime. Not until all the TV cameras came.”

The 35-year-old trucker is apparently saying that he was not negligent and therefore not responsible for the crash, suggesting that he was not a fault blaming someone else.

Roper’s last tweet was “So yes i am now most likely f****d because i had an unfortunate ACCIDENT with the wrong car that night.”

