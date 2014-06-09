CLOSE
Will Keyshia Cole & Daniel “Boobie” Gibson Get Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keyshia Cole‘s estranged husband, Daniel “Boobie” Gibson recently took responsibility for why the couple broke up. But is there a still a chance the two could get back together? Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why the couple might be able to get back to a good place.

