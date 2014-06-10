No one knows how to pronounce “Rihanna.” No seriously, 9 times out of 10 you’ve been saying the singer’s name wrong! Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear Headkrack shed some light on how it’s properly pronounced!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: TLC Bashes Rihanna On Her Overly Sexy Appearance, She Responds [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rihanna Is Crowned Fashion Icon At The CFDA Awards & She’s Pretty Much N*ked!

RELATED: 5 Reasons We Should Have “Rihanna Day” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How To Correctly Pronounce Rihanna’s Name [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com