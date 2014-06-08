Comedian Tracy Morgan In Critical Condition After Fatal Accident

We’re sending up our prayers, Beauties.

Beloved Comedian Tracy Morgan was involved in a six-car accident after a tractor-trailer rear ended his limo bus causing it to overturn on the New Jersey Turnpike early this morning. Police told Philadelphia’s NBC10, that the tractor-trailer had come upon slow moving traffic near exit 7A (Cranbury Township) and was unable to stop in time. One person was killed and three others are in critical condition, including the “30 Rock” star who was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Center in New Brunswick, New Jersey by helicopter, said Gregory Williams, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

Tracy was set to appear in Delaware Friday night for his stand-up comedy tour “Turn it Funny” and in Charlotte, North Carolina. Saturday. Two tractor-trailers, two cars, an SUV and the limo bus were involved in the accident. At this point alcohol does not appear to have been a factor. TMZ obtained images of the crash site that show the totaled vehicles.

Morgan and his fiance, Megan Wollover, had a baby last July, six months after they had gotten engaged.

Tracy got his start on the popular show “Martin” and rose to comedic fame on “Saturday Night Live.” He lasted eight seasons. He eventually landed his own show “The Tracy Morgan Show” that lasted one season. Morgan’s controversial style makes him one of America’s favorite comics. We pray he pulls through!

