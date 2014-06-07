Bobby Brown Is A Foodie Now! Singer Debuts Line Of Sauces & Spices

Kelis isn’t the only superstar with a line of signature sauces. According to reports, Bobby Brown is now in the food business and gearing up of the launch of his new line of barbecue sauces, seasonings and mixes.

The new collection, perfectly titled Bobby Brown Foods, consists of Bobby’s Original BBQ Sauce, Sweet and Spicy Sauce, Boston Blend Seasoning for grilling and Bobby’s Everyday Seasoning. The R&B singer says all of his products are made from his personal recipes.

“I learned to cook a long time ago. When I was younger and on punishment, that was my punishment, where I had to stay in the kitchen with my mother and actually learn how to cook,” he shares. “This is not something that is new to me; it’s been a part of my life for a long time.”

He adds that the eco-friendly line provides “…a healthy way to eat the foods you like” and “soul food with a clean way to eat”.

Bobby Brown Foods is scheduled to hit local and online stores Fall 2014. If you’re in the Boston area, be sure to check out his tasting event on June 27th at The Sunset Cantina.

We’re glad Bobby’s staying out of trouble and making his money!

