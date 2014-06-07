How Fantasia Is Still Winning Despite Baby Daddy Drama [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, Fantasia still feels some kind of way about her baby daddy, Antwuan Cook going back to wife. But Gary says Fantasia has nothing to feel bad about because she is the one winning. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to how despite losing her man, she’s still on top!

