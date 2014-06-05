Mike Epps On The Alleged Assault

Comedian/actor Mike Epps has released a statement about the alleged assault he is accused of inflicting on local Atlanta comedian Lavar Walker. As we previously reported, the alleged violent altercation reportedly took place on Saturday night outside Uptown Comedy Club. According to Atlanta police, Walker made a 15-second Instagram video that poked fun at Epps and his alleged feud with comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Epps and his crew allegedly confronted Walker outside Uptown.

Mike Epps released a statement below addressing the alleged incident:

As a result of the unfounded accusations of my participation in an unfortunate event, the media has falsely reported me as the perpetrator of the incident.

This unknown comedian is trying to carve out his 5 minutes of fame by taking selfies of himself in the hospital and posting them to his social media in an attempt to gain fame and followers at my expense. Being an actor, comedian and public figure, I am no stranger to these types attempts by struggling comedians trying to use me to make a name for themselves.

While most incidents of this nature I simply ignore in this case I wanted to take the time to thank my fans, friends and family for the support and I will continue working and doing the thing that I have been honored to do for 20 plus years.

Bring you joy and laughter through entertainment.

