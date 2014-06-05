Whitney Houston Home Is Off The Block

Old School News Snoops has found out that a longtime fan of Whitney Houston’s has reportedly dropped one-and-a-half million dollars to buy the late star’s New Jersey mansion.

According to Zillow.com says th new owner is a 33-year-old doctor named Matthew Krauthamer. He tells the real estate website he’s been in contact with the singer’s family, and has assured them he has no desire to exploit her fame.

Krauthamer is now the owner of the five-bedroom Mendham home Whitney built back in 1987. The house has been on and off the market since 2009 — three years before her death.

The buyer says he grew up listening to Houston’s music and that he’s always admired her for being “kind and generous,” despite “some bad press at times.”

Also On 105.3 RnB: