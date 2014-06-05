Old School 105.3 Celebrates Black Music Month With New Edition

The group was formed in 1978 by childhood friends Bobby Brown, Michael Bivins, Ricky Bell, Travis Pettus and Corey Rackley, all of whom were living in the Orchard Park housing projects in Boston.

They later met Brooke Payne, a local manager and choreographer, who encountered the boys at a local talent show in Roxbury. After an audition for Payne, he gave them the name New Edition to signify they were a new edition of the Jackson 5. Rackley left the group and was replaced by another neighborhood friend Ralph Tresvant, who both Bell and Brown were already acquainted with and sang with Ricky in a group called Ricky & Ralph.

Travis Pettus would also eventually leave the group as well. Later, Payne brought in his nephew Ronnie DeVoe to replace Pettus as the group’s fifth member

Congradulation New Edition As You Are Black Music

Also On 105.3 RnB: