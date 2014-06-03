Mike Epps Allegedly Beats Up Comic for Telling Jokes About Him

This Morning on The TJMS we found out A local Atlanta comedian claims he was beaten up for making a video that poked fun at nationally known comedian, Mike Epps.

The alleged beating happened Saturday night outside a northwest Atlanta comedy club. The victim said he plans to file criminal charges against Epps.

On a 15-second video captured on Instagram, you can see Lavar Walker parody a social media war of words between Mike Epps and another nationally known comedian, Kevin Hart. That video may have sparked the beating that landed Walker at the Grady hospital.

Walker’s lawyer, Chris Stewart, said Mike Epps didn’t like the parody and came after Walker with his entourage at the comedy club.

