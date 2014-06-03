“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” stars can’t seem to stay out of trouble. Headkrack reports former cast member Shay “Buckeey” Johnson could be headed to jail! Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear what incriminating footage was caught on camera!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Stars Erica Dixon & Shay Johnson Share Bloodly Brawl

RELATED: Is Shay “Buckeey” Johnson From “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Going To Jail? [VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Erica And Scrappy’s Engagement Off? [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Is This Former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Star Headed To Jail? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com