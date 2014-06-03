Why Jay Z Is Hating On Dr. Dre’s Apple Deal [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  

0 reads Leave a comment
That moment when you missed out on a billionaire dollar deal (ultimate fail). According to Headkrack, that’s exactly what happened to Jay Z. Listen to the audio player to hear why he’s probably hating hardcore on Dr. Dre‘s Apple deal right now!
