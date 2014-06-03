That moment when you missed out on a billionaire dollar deal (ultimate fail). According to Headkrack, that’s exactly what happened to Jay Z. Listen to the audio player to hear why he’s probably hating hardcore on Dr. Dre‘s Apple deal right now!

Follow @RickeySmiley

RELATED: How Tyrese Almost Blew Dr. Dre’s Apple Deal [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Dr. Dre Is Selling Beats By Dre To Apple

RELATED: Apple’s Best Products Through The Years

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Jay Z Is Hating On Dr. Dre’s Apple Deal [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com