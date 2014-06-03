CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Why Jay Z Is Hating On Dr. Dre’s Apple Deal [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  

0 reads
Leave a comment

That moment when you missed out on a billionaire dollar deal (ultimate fail). According to Headkrack, that’s exactly what happened to Jay Z. Listen to the audio player to hear why he’s probably hating hardcore on Dr. Dre‘s Apple deal right now!

RELATED: How Tyrese Almost Blew Dr. Dre’s Apple Deal [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Dr. Dre Is Selling Beats By Dre To Apple

RELATED: Apple’s Best Products Through The Years

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Jay Z Is Hating On Dr. Dre’s Apple Deal [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]   was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

apple , Beats Apple , Beats By Dr. Dre , Dr. Dre Beats , Dr. Dre billionaire , jay z , Jay Z Dr. Dre

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close