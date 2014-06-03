Did Kandi Burruss’ Marriage Survive Her Wedding Special? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

CLOSE
Kandi Burruss‘ wedding special premiered last night on Bravo, and it’s definitely bringing the drama that was to be expected. Kandi joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to dish on her latest reality show spin-off.

Listen to the audio player to hear how Kandi responded when Gary With Da Tea asked if she was still married to Todd Tucker. Plus, hear Kandi discuss the drama she had with her friend Carmen, the one Mama Joyce accused of messing around with Todd!

