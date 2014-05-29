CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Columbus Short A Comedian?

0 reads
Leave a comment

So is this former ‘Scandal’ actor now a comedian? According to TMZ he is. The gossip site has reported seeing the actor who has been in the headlines lately for his violent actions, doing stand up.

The video asked the actor why he was at a comedy spot called, ‘Flappers,’ and this was his reply.

I started from the bottom, now we here…back at the bottom,” he said. He also mentions how he was let go of the hit show, ‘Scandal’ saying, “They sent me a SnapChat with a message. It disappeared real fast. Nah. They fired me like Back to the Future part two. They sent me a fax: “You’re fired.

columbus short , comedian , domestic violence , house breakin , Restraining Order , scandal

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close