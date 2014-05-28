An Exclusive Radio One Interview With Maya Angelou

VIA PraiseIndy

On receiving the sad news that God has called one of His Best Home, I’m sharing with you an interview I was privileged to do with Dr. Maya Angelou. It’s is her only recent Indianapolis media interview. We talked in March 2013, when she was scheduled to come to Indianapolis the following month. Illness postponed her visit until September of that year, when I was honored to welcome her onto the stage at Clowes Hall for Butler University’s Celebration of Diversity Lecture. Meeting her was one of the Highlights of My Career. As was this interview which captures Dr. Angelou’s warmth, spirituality and openness. May she rest in Peace in God’s Eternal Arms – Amos Brown.

