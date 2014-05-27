Elliot Rodger’s Killing Spree Sparks Much-Needed #YesAllWomen Movement On Twitter

22-year-old Elliot Rodger went on a killing spree in Isla Vista, California over the holiday weekend. By now, you’ve heard about this mass murdering, where Rodger killed six people. Rodger’s murderous rampage of his was fueled by his disdain for the women who have rejected him sexually since puberty. I wish this wasn’t true, but Rodger claimed he couldn’t handle rejection and decided to “annihilate” the women who he claimed denied him of a happy life.

Obviously Rodger was a violent misogynist. Several of his cryptic videos detail his hate for women, especially beautiful ones who are either hanging out with someone of a different race or those who have given their attention and affection to other men who aren’t him. The videos and 147-page manifesto are not only creepy, but they’re telling. Although Rodger is obviously an extreme case, his sense of male sexual entitlement resonated widely with women.

Social media erupted around this tragedy and several tweets filled feeds, explaining that “not all men” behave or take rejection in the same way that Rodger did. These tweets sparked a #YesAllWomen hashtags at the capable fingertips of @gilgedspine. Through this powerful hashtag, women shared everything from stories of inappropriate workplace behavior to reports of rape.

As expected, some men didn’t like women speaking their minds in such a vulnerable and open way, and ended up threatening @gildedspine, who ended up locking her account as a result of their hateful tweets. Well doesn’t that prove the point of the hashtag.

In a video Rodger recorded and posted on before he set out to open fire, he said, “Girls, all I ever wanted was to love you, be loved by you. I wanted a girlfriend. I wanted sex, love, affection, adoration.” While many people may dismiss Rodger as crazy, his actions prove that laughing or shrugging the seriousness of misogyny and violence against women is the wrong thing to do. “Dismissing violent misogynists as ‘crazy’ is a neat way of saying that violent misogyny is an individual problem, not a cultural one,” feminist blogger Melissa McEwan tweeted.

Journalist, Britni Danielle said it best, “Whenever conversations about misogyny, violence, and sexism come up women are often told that while some men may be abusive, ‘not all men’ are. And while this is true, women are still harassed, murdered, and attacked–around the world—by men every single day.”

Rodger was known to post on a site called PuaHate and one of his messages displayed his desire to eradicate feminism and he eerily wrote, “Start envisioning a world where WOMEN FEAR YOU.” Now after his death, Rodger’s guaranteed that girls all over America will think twice before rejecting an admirer now. In a sick way, Rodger’s mission was accomplished.

However, we are powerful creatures and the #YesAllWomen is a strong start to combating violent misogyny. I am in love with these tweets. Please do yourself a favor and read up and share. A conversation is fertile breeding ground for an issue that surrounds women and cultivates fear and anxiety. Let’s keep it going! @Rhapsodani Let’s find the breakthrough in this breakdown.

An excerpt from Rodger’s last video:

“For the last eight years of my life, since I hit puberty, I’ve been forced to endure an existence of loneliness, rejection and unfulfilled desires, all because girls have never been attracted to me. Girls gave their affection and sex and love to other men, never to me. “I’m 22 years old and still a virgin, never even kissed a girl. And through college, 2 1/2 years, more than that actually, I’m still a virgin. It has been very torturous. You girls have never been attracted to me. I don’t know why you girls aren’t attracted to me but I will punish you all for it. It’s an injustice, a crime because I don’t know what you don’t see in me, I’m the perfect guy and yet you throw yourselves at all these obnoxious men instead of me, the supreme gentleman. I will punish all of you for it. [laughs] “On the day of retribution, I am going to enter the hottest sorority house at UCSB and I will slaughter every single spoiled, stuck-up, blond slut I see inside there. All those girls I’ve desired so much. They have all rejected me and looked down on me as an inferior man if I ever made a sexual advance toward them, while they throw themselves at these obnoxious brutes. “I take great pleasure in slaughtering all of you., You will finally see that I am, in truth, the superior one, the true alpha male. [laughs] Yes, after I have annihilated every single girl in the sorority house, I’ll take to the streets of Isla Vista and slay every single person I see there.”

