Did Ciara Give Birth By Herself? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ciara recently delivered a healthy baby boy! But according to Gary With Da Tea, she gave birth by herself. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Future bailed on the birth of his fourth child!

