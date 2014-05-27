Did Ciara Give Birth By Herself? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Ciara recently delivered a healthy baby boy! But according to Gary With Da Tea, she gave birth by herself. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Future bailed on the birth of his fourth child!
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!‘
