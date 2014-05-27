Ciara recently delivered a healthy baby boy! But according to Gary With Da Tea, she gave birth by herself. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Future bailed on the birth of his fourth child!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!‘

RELATED: Ciara & Future Welcome Their Baby!

RELATED: Ciara Delivers Future’s Baby, Dances Her Way Through Pregnancy! [VIDEOS]

RELATED: Future Reveals How Ciara’s Driving Him Crazy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Did Ciara Give Birth By Herself? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com