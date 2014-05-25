Introducing Mr. & Mrs. West! Kim & Kanye Finally Tie The Knot In Florence, Italy

It’s official: the Hollywood lovebirds are now man and wife!

It’s been a long time coming for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West but the two star-crossed lovers finally got married today at the 16th century Belvedere Fort in Florence, Italy as their daughter North West and star-studded guest list looked on.

According to reports, the lavish ceremony was performed by Rich Wilkerson Jr., a pastor from North Miami, and Bruce Jenner escorted the bride down the aisle. Sources say the “Bound 2” rapper was “the typical nervous groom” before saying “I do.” He was seen “swigging obsessively from a bottle of water and shifting his weight from one foot to the other.”

“It was funny how nervous he was,” an onlooker told People. “He clearly knew the gravity of what he was about to do. This morning he was all smiles, but as it got closer, you could see that the nerves were kicking in. It’s common for most grooms. I’ve seen it all before.”

According to Us Weekly, Beyonce and hubby Jay Z bailed on couple’s wedding and decided to spend Memorial Day weekend stateside in the Hamptons instead. Vogue’s Anna Wintour also turned down their invitation due to a previous “family obligation.”

The bridal party and their hundreds of guests touched down for the wedding festivities after an extravagant rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles last night.

A spokeswoman at the Florence mayor’s office told People that the couple rented the space for 30,000 euros ($41,000). The total cost of the wedding is said to be around $7 million (People magazine points out that’s enough to pay for 250 “average” weddings in the U.S., according to financial information service GoBankingRates.com) although the couple may get many of the costs back through promotional deals.

Kanye opened up to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, on her old talk show, and said that he’d had his eyes on Kim all the way back in 2006 when he saw her in a picture with Paris Hilton. Kim and Kanye were first pictured together in 2007 and rumors of them taking interest in each other persisted while the rapper was linked Amber Rose (who once called Kim a “home wrecker”) and the reality star was dating Reggie Bush. The duo officially stepped out together as a couple in April 2012 at a screening of “The Hunger Games.” “KimYe,” as they were quickly dubbed by the media, played coy for a time, but the relationship stepped up a notch in December 2012 when Kanye announced that Kim was pregnant during an Atlantic City show.

This is the first marriage for Kanye, but third marriage for Kim who first wed producer Damon Thomas at 20-years-old and divorced him in 2004. She officially divorced her second husband, NBA player Kris Humphries (remember him and their wedding special on E! network?), in June 2013. Although that marriage only lasted 72-days, the divorce battle took a long 20-months and was finalized just in time for a clean slate as Kim and Kanye welcomed their first child, North, into the world June 15.

Kanye popped the question in October 2013 with a 20.5 carat Lorraine Schwartz ring at AT&T Park in San Francisco as a 50-piece orchestra played. The moment was captured on E!’s “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” of course.

“[Kanye] and I have been best friends for a real long time and just been in each other’s lives and known each other for a long time and I can honestly say that’s just a really good foundation for a good relationship,” Kim told ET in after her engagement.

From their beautiful baby, to Kanye’s “Bound 2″ music video that starred Kim, to the Vogue cover that dubbed them “The World’s Most Talked About Couple,” these two’s collaborations have surely kept the entertainment world buzzing. Stay tuned for what’s to come next with these newlyweds!

