Is Tahiry Jose coming back for the fifth season of “Love & Hip Hop?” According to her, it’s a 50/50 chance.

In a recent interview, the reality star said she’s considering leaving the popular VH1 franchise at made her famous. “I think currently they have already started filming, yes. Have I started filming? No,” she told Mara The Hip Hop Socialite.

She went on to say that the decision is a toss-up, most likely related to money and contracts. “It’s still a little 50/50 chance,” the Dominican beauty explained. “We’re still trying to figure out certain things – I’ll just leave it at that.”

As far as her on-again, off-again relationship with longtime boo Joe Budden, Tahiry said she may try to give it one more try. “I spoke to him today. I unblocked him, and I believe…yeah, I don’t know, it’s weird,” she said. “I have nothing to say about that. With Joey and I, I don’t think we could ever be enemies, but, we’ll see. Maybe, maybe not.”

Along with discussing her future as a reality star, Tahiry shared her thoughts on Mimi and Nikko’s sex tape from the ATL cast. “I don’t know if Mona had anything to do with it – I know for a fact that all of us, we’re in charge of our own storyline, what happens. The show checks on us almost every day, every week on what’s happening today with us, so I don’t think Mona pushed that situation,” she explained. “I believe that it was probably something that was happening, and of course it’s happening in every day-to-day people’s lives, and that’s what the show captures.”

Would you be sad to see Tahiry leave L&HH? Share your thoughts below.

Tahiry Jose May Not Return For The New Season Of ‘Love & Hip Hop’ & Here’s Why was originally published on hellobeautiful.com