Malia Obama is getting her driver’s license this summer and First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Washington D.C. to watch out!

The oldest first daughter celebrates her sweet 16 on July 4th, and like most teenagers, that milestone birthday comes with car privileges. “One child is going to be driving this summer,” the FLOTUS told “Access Hollywood” this week. “Look out!”

MUST READ: Malia & Sasha Obama Just Want To Be Normal

When asked if the Secret Service will be in the backseat, Mrs. Obama said “We’ve got a plan.”

During an interview on “Live!” last month, the First Lady said won’t be involved in Malia’s behind-the-wheel training — neither will President Obama.

“I think our agents don’t want us driving with teenagers,” she shared. “Especially the President’s detail. I don’t think they want him in the state when she’s learning how to drive.”

“We will, fortunately, be able to hand that responsibility over to someone else,” she added with a laugh.

MUST READ: Malia Obama Named One Of The Most Influential Teens Of 2013

When asked about dating in the White House, the FLOTUS gracefully dodged the question. “You just want me to get pushed off the Truman Balcony,” she said. “They’re good. The girls are good.”

As for 12-year-old Sasha, Mrs. Obama said she loves dancing and is looking forward to camp this summer.

RELATED STORIES

President Obama Gives Sasha & Malia Dating Advice

President Obama Says Sasha & Malia Stay Grounded Because ‘We’ve Got Some Family Members Who Are Poor’

Check Out This Gallery

Malia Obama Is Stepping Behind The Wheel & The FLOTUS Says ‘Look Out!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com