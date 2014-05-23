CLOSE
Who Will Play Aaliyah In A Forthcoming Biopic? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, there’s more talk about who will play Aaliyah in a forthcoming biopic. Not just anyone can play this role, but listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear who would be great candidates to do Aaliyah justice!

Who Will Play Aaliyah In A Forthcoming Biopic? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

