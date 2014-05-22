Boko Haram Attacks 3 Nigerian Villages & Leaves 48 Dead

After kidnapping more than 200 schoolgirls last month, Boko Haram extremists have furthered their campaign against the Nigerian government. This time, the group attacked three villages in the country’s northern and central region, resulting in at least 48 deaths.

According to CNN, “the last four days have seen devastating bomb attacks in Jos, in central Nigeria, as well as a suicide bombing in Kano – the largest city in the north. Two more villages in the state of Borno, Boko Haram’s stronghold in the northeast, came under attack, with at least 30 civilians killed. There have also been two bomb attacks in the federal capital, Abuja, in the last five weeks.”

The attacks took place between Tuesday night and early Wednesday near the town of Chibok, where schoolgirls at the center of the #BringBackOurGirls campaign were abducted. “We saw our village up in flames as we hid in the bush waiting for the dawn; we lost everything,” a local man named Apagu Maidaga of Alagarno village told The Associated Press. “We expect to find more bodies in the rubble.”

In response to the horrible acts, President Goodluck Jonathan told Nigerians that the government “remains fully committed to winning the war against terror.”

