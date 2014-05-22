First there was Blue Ivy, then there was North West and now there’s Future Zahir Wilburn.

Mama Ciara and Papa Future welcomed their first child together into the world on Monday morning. The lovebirds named the baby boy after his father’s stage name, and the rapper-producer said he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Ciara’s fiance said the name is “a mixture of both” mom and dad. “I want him to be better than me,” said Future, whose real name is Nayvadius D. Wilburn. “I would encourage him in anything he wants to do…I want to be behind him, of course.”

The “Honest” rapper went on to say that Cici is doing “great.” “She’s feeling great,” he revealed. “She’s with our son right now [in L.A.]. I just texted her when I got off the airplane, and I’m going to get on the phone with her to see how everything is going.”

The 30-year-old father added that he’s hands-on parent — and that includes diaper duty! “You have to say you did it,” he said. “I’ll make sure I change a few diapers — a hands-on dad!”

Proud Dad Future Explains The Meaning Behind His Son’s Name was originally published on hellobeautiful.com