Destiny’s Child fans, get ready for some exciting news! It’s official: Beyonce, Michelle and Kelly have reunited for a new song and music video.

The ladies of DC3 were spotted in Maplewood, NJ yesterday shooting visuals for “Say Yes,” a new track lifted from Michelle Williams’ upcoming project. The song, which features vocals from Bey and Kelly, is an uptempo gospel jam that captures everything we love about the trio.

One lucky fan captured Instagram footage of Queen Bey as she arrived on set. Of course, everyone went nuts.

Beyoncé was spotted in Maplewood, NJ with Michelle and Kelly last night, where they wre shooting a video for Michelle pic.twitter.com/iIGGcbfuFh — Beyoncé Info. (@Beyonce_Info) May 21, 2014

It’s not often that we see the ladies together so we can understand the excitement. Hundreds of fans flocked to the scene and documented the moment on social media.

And if that’s not exciting enough, word on the street is Solange is involved in the low-key project as well! We can’t wait for more deets.

Be on the look out for “Yes,” and Michelle’s other recently-released track “Fire,” on her upcoming LP Journey To Freedom. Listen to the record below and share your thoughts in the comment section.

Destiny’s Child Reunites For A New Music Video & We’re Like Yasss! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com