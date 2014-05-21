CHIC EATS: Honey & Soy Glazed Ribs [RECIPE]

(Photo credit Clint Cantwell)

Honey and Soy Glazed Ribs

Ingredients:

2 slabs of St. Louis cut spare ribs (Check out Grilling.com’s guide to rib cuts here)

¼ cup yellow mustard

¼ cup apple juice

Dry rub for ribs (see below)

Honey-soy rib glaze (see below)

Directions:

Preheat smoker to 225 degrees. Once the charcoal has a shed over, add 2-3 chunks of your favorite smoking wood or 6-7 Kingsford Smokehouse style briquettes to ensure a deep smoky flavor. If using a kettle style grill, prepare the grill for indirect cooking, placing an aluminum pan filled with water in the center of the grill and placing the heated coals on either side of the pan.

As the smoker or grill comes to temperature, place ribs meat side down on a cutting board and use a butter knife to separate the membrane from the meat in one corner and pull the membrane off the rack using a dry paper towel. Coat both racks of ribs with yellow mustard and coat them with the dry rub seasoning. Place the ribs on the smoker (or directly above the aluminum pan if using a grill) bone side down, cover and allow them to smoke for approximately 2.5 hours until the meat has pulled back from the bone by approximately ¾ of an inch. Remove the racks of ribs from the smoker and lay on a double sheet of tinfoil.

Pour half of the apple juice over each rack and wrap the foil around the ribs. Place the ribs back on to the smoker for an additional 30 minutes, remove the racks from the foil, and place them on the smoker meat side down.

Brush the bone-side of the ribs with the honey-soy glaze and allow it to set for 2-3 minutes. Brush the rack again with

the honey-soy glaze and allow them to cook another 2-3 minutes. Flip the ribs over meat side up, brush with honey-soy glaze and allow it to set for 2-3 minutes. Brush the ribs twice more with the honey-soy glaze, allowing it to set between each

brushing. Remove the ribs from the smoker, slice, and serve.

