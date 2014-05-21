Will And Jada Smith Under Investigation For Willow Smith’s Underaged Photos

Will and Jada Smith are currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services.

OldSchool has learned that after their daughter, Willow Smith 13, was seen in on a photo posted to Instagram in bed with a 20-year-old man, named Moises Arias without a shirt on that the family is being looked at by authorities.

“The investigation was formally opened last week and is being taken very seriously by the department,” a source close to the investigation told Radar. “Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been extremely cooperative with officials. Of course, they aren’t happy that their parenting skills are under scrutiny, but they understand.”

The photo that sparked media attention was deleted by Arias after controversy spread like wildfire.

A source reveals that the investigation could be open for a month, “out of an abundance of caution.”

