I am Biggie’s biggest fan. For me he is the greatest rapper to ever have graced the game. Today, I (we) salute BIG on his born day.

I love the introduction of B.I.G. on the Biggie Duets: The Final Chapter album. Today, I share it with you as the introduction to some of my favorite IG tributes to Christopher “Frank White” Wallace aka Big Poppa.

[Jamaican Host]

Ladies and Gentlemen

We’re gonna ask you for some fanfare…the band fanfare because…ladies and gentlemen…sting has always gone ahead of itself.

They have done it again and again and again.

I remember the year they brought in the fat boys they were hotter then ten thousand fire sides.

And if you know…and if you enjoy hip-hop…if you want one of the coldest brothaz out of North America…a brotha that gave you a song like

Juicy…

[Bigge] Uh-huh…

[Jamaican Host]

You hear a crew in Jamaica with something that goes like this

“Who the heck is this

Paging me in the morning

At the crack of dawning”

[Bigge] Yeauh!

[Jamaican Host]

Please welcome…for the first time…in Sting 96…Please welcome (welcome…welcome)

The Notorious….the Notorious…B.I.G…AKA Bigge!

BIG TRIBUTES:

D-Nice Remembers Biggie’s “One More Chance” Video Shoot [EXCLUSIVE]

J Khaled – I Feel Like Pac / I Feel Like Biggie Feat. Diddy, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, T.I. & Swizz Beatz

Faith Evans And Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Visit Brooklyn [VIDEO]

Big Daddy Kane Remembers Classic Biggie & Tupac Freestyle [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Biggie IG Tributes [PHOTOS]

He's arguably the greatest rapper to ever it the hip hop game. Each year on his birthday and the anniversary of his death we #turnup and recognize the late great veteran -  Biggie. Here are some of the best IG tributes to Big Poppa. #salute #wewillalwaysloveyou

Happy Birthday B.I.G.! [PHOTOS] was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

