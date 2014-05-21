Happy Birthday B.I.G.! [PHOTOS]

I am Biggie’s biggest fan. For me he is the greatest rapper to ever have graced the game. Today, I (we) salute BIG on his born day.

I love the introduction of B.I.G. on the Biggie Duets: The Final Chapter album. Today, I share it with you as the introduction to some of my favorite IG tributes to Christopher “Frank White” Wallace aka Big Poppa.

[Jamaican Host] Ladies and Gentlemen We’re gonna ask you for some fanfare…the band fanfare because…ladies and gentlemen…sting has always gone ahead of itself. They have done it again and again and again. I remember the year they brought in the fat boys they were hotter then ten thousand fire sides. And if you know…and if you enjoy hip-hop…if you want one of the coldest brothaz out of North America…a brotha that gave you a song like Juicy… [Bigge] Uh-huh… [Jamaican Host] You hear a crew in Jamaica with something that goes like this “Who the heck is this Paging me in the morning At the crack of dawning” [Bigge] Yeauh! [Jamaican Host] Please welcome…for the first time…in Sting 96…Please welcome (welcome…welcome) The Notorious….the Notorious…B.I.G…AKA Bigge!

BIG TRIBUTES:

Biggie IG Tributes [PHOTOS] 39 photos

He's arguably the greatest rapper to ever it the hip hop game. Each year on his birthday and the anniversary of his death we #turnup and recognize the late great veteran - Biggie. Here are some of the best IG tributes to Big Poppa. #salute #wewillalwaysloveyou

