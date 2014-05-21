I am Biggie’s biggest fan. For me he is the greatest rapper to ever have graced the game. Today, I (we) salute BIG on his born day.
I love the introduction of B.I.G. on the Biggie Duets: The Final Chapter album. Today, I share it with you as the introduction to some of my favorite IG tributes to Christopher “Frank White” Wallace aka Big Poppa.
[Jamaican Host]
Ladies and Gentlemen
We’re gonna ask you for some fanfare…the band fanfare because…ladies and gentlemen…sting has always gone ahead of itself.
They have done it again and again and again.
I remember the year they brought in the fat boys they were hotter then ten thousand fire sides.
And if you know…and if you enjoy hip-hop…if you want one of the coldest brothaz out of North America…a brotha that gave you a song like
Juicy…
[Bigge] Uh-huh…
[Jamaican Host]
You hear a crew in Jamaica with something that goes like this
“Who the heck is this
Paging me in the morning
At the crack of dawning”
[Bigge] Yeauh!
[Jamaican Host]
Please welcome…for the first time…in Sting 96…Please welcome (welcome…welcome)
The Notorious….the Notorious…B.I.G…AKA Bigge!
Biggie IG Tributes [PHOTOS]
Happy Birthday B.I.G.! [PHOTOS] was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com