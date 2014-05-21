Legendary Charlotte Recording Studio To Close

Reflection Sound Studios is set to close. Wayne Jernigan, who owns the property and operates Reflection, says the property is under contract to be sold. Reflection has been the home to major artist like Whitney Houston, James Brown, Joe Walsh and Robert Plant recorded at Reflection.

So did a slew of gospel greats, and award-winning soul and R&B singers like Fantasia, Calvin Richardson and Charlotte’s Anthony Hamilton.

Reflections, thanks for your contribution to the city of Charlotte.