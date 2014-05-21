CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Legendary Charlotte Recording Studio To Close

0 reads
Leave a comment

Reflection Sound Studios is set to close. Wayne Jernigan, who owns the property and operates Reflection, says the property is under contract to be sold. Reflection has been the home to major artist like Whitney Houston, James Brown, Joe Walsh and Robert Plant recorded at Reflection.

So did a slew of gospel greats, and award-winning soul and R&B singers like Fantasia, Calvin Richardson and Charlotte’s Anthony Hamilton.

Reflections, thanks for your contribution to the city of Charlotte.

Anthony Hamilton, K-Ci, Teeny and Rico Join Fantasia At Album Release Party At Label (Photos)
0 photos

 

Anthony Hamilton , Fantasia , james brown , joe walsh , whitney houston

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 11 hours ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 1 day ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close