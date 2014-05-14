WINNING! Shonda Rhimes Officially OWNS Thursday Nights On ABC

Screen queen Shonda Rhimes is getting her own night on ABC!

According to reports, the powerhouse producer just signed a four-year contract extension with ABC Studios, which includes an eight-figure salary and her own primetime block on Thursday nights. This fall, her long-running hospital hit “Grey’s Anatomy” will move up to 8 p.m., followed by “Scandal” at 9 p.m. The 10 o’clock spot with go to Rhimes’ new series “How To Get Away with Murder,” a legal thriller starring Viola Davis.

The network announced the exciting change during their upfront presentation to advertisers today, where ABC Entertainment Group President Paul Lee described Rhimes as “one of the greatest voices on television.” This new deal will keep her at ABC through May 2018.

Check out the trailer for “How To Get Away with Murder,” plus the full lineup for the 2014/2015 TV season, below.

