LeToya Luckett Lands A New Gig On VH1

VH1 is looking to recreate the success of the TLC biopic CrazySexyCool with a sequel to Nick Cannon’s 2002 flick Drumline, and it’s starring LeToya Luckett!

The network announced the cast of the new original movie, titled Drumline: A New Beat, in a press release this week. Along with the “Single Ladies” star, the Nick Cannon-produced project will include Alexandra Shipp, Jordan Calloway, Jeff Pierre, Jasmine Burke, Scott Shilstone and Leonard Roberts, who starred as Sean Taylor in the original film.

MUST READ: KeKe Wyatt Learned That She Couldn’t ‘Really Trust Women’ While On ‘R&B Divas’

“Drumline: A New Beat will capture the sound and spirit of the first film while welcoming a whole new class to the Atlanta A & T drumline,” according to VH1. “The story follows Danielle (Dani) Bolton, an upper class Brooklyn girl who defies her parents in order to attend Atlanta A & T so she can join – and revitalize – their once-prominent drumline. Dani’s quest to become the first female section leader of the drumline in the school’s history will be hampered by upperclassmen (including her cousin, Tyree), her feelings for fellow band mate and rival, Jayven, and the school’s crosstown competitors.”

Luckett will play Dr. Nia Phillips, “the beautiful, intelligent, and determined dean at Atlanta A&T with former romantic ties to Sean.”

MUST READ: SISTA CINEMA: ‘Drumline: A New Beat ‘ Goes To VH1 & ‘Haunted House 2′ Trailer

This is the next movie fueling VH1′s successful momentum into the scripted arena. According to reports, the network, “delivered the highest-rated original cable movie of 2013 among adults 18-49 with “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.” 4.5 million total viewers tuned in for its October 21 premiere, which earned a 2.9 rating in theadult 18-49 demo and scored as the most-tweeted TV topic that day, generating over 2 million tweets.”

A premiere date has yet to be set.

RELATED STORIES

LeToya Luckett Says Beyonce Wasn’t Being Shady In Viral Video & Praises Grammy Performance

GET THE LOOK: Letoya Luckett’s Orange And Leopard Bodycon

Check Out This Gallery

LeToya Luckett Lands A New Gig On VH1 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com