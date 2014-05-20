Erykah Badu is a woman of many talents. She’s an artist, mother, fashion model and certified doula. Now, she can add relationship advisor to that growing list.

Yesterday, the “Love of My Life” singer started a Twitter chat about holistic and preventative medicine, and in the midst of the conversation she dished out a few sex and relationships tips. The first tidbit went to the ladies, a fruity home remedy on how to keep it sweet down there.

Ladies..For a SWEET vagina I Drink raw cranberries often. Now the secrets out. (Reluctantly) ALSO promotes healthy,strong WOMB &bladder. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 18, 2014

The next piece of advice went at the fellas. Erykah said men should make women wait before jumping in the bed, too. The golden rule applies for both sexes.

IMPORTANT Note to MEN: Women really don’t dig guys who give it up too easy. Respect yourself. Make us wait. :-b — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 18, 2014

She concluded her brief advice session by asking a simple question.

U feel me? — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) May 18, 2014

We sure do and can’t wait for more!

Erykah Badu Tweets Sex & Relationship Advice To Fans was originally published on hellobeautiful.com