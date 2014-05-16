Sherri Shepherd Isn’t Tripping Over Her Husband’s Custody Request & Here’s Why

When it comes to Sherri Shepherd’s divorce from her estranged husband Lamar Sally, new details are surfacing and they appearing to be working in her favor.

As we reported earlier this month, Sal filed for a legal separation in the state of California. In the legal documents he asked for spousal support, full custody of their unborn child and a dismissal of their prenuptial agreement due to fraud. Sherri shot back with a divorce filing her own in New Jersey, where she mentioned nothing about the baby, who is due to be born via a surrogate in July. She simply asked for their prenup to be enforced and it looks like we know why now.

According to TMZ, Lamar already agreed to let “The View” co-host have full physical custody of the child under the prenup, which they both signed before tying the knot nearly three years ago. Sources say proving fraud in court is a very difficult thing to do, so this appears to be Sherri’s secret custody weapon.

Both parties have yet to reveal why they want out of the marriage. Sherri cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce docs.

We can see that the gloves are off and this is going to be an ugly fight.

