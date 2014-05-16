KeKe Wyatt Learned That She Couldn’t ‘Really Trust Women’ While On ‘R&B Divas’

| 05.16.14
If you had the chance to ask powerhouse vocalist KeKe Wyatt anything, what would it be? Would you inquire about her husband, or controversial character on TV One’s “R&B Divas?” What about her musical inspirations?

KeKe currently promoting her new EP, “Ke’ Ke’ by KeKe Wyatt” and agreed to host a Twitter Takeover on #TeamBeautiful’s account and directly reply to her fans.

No question was exempt as topics ranged from her relationship to what she learned on “R&B Divas.” Her answer might shock you!

Peep her responses, above.

