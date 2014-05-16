If you had the chance to ask powerhouse vocalist KeKe Wyatt anything, what would it be? Would you inquire about her husband, or controversial character on TV One’s “R&B Divas?” What about her musical inspirations?

KeKe currently promoting her new EP, “Ke’ Ke’ by KeKe Wyatt” and agreed to host a Twitter Takeover on #TeamBeautiful’s account and directly reply to her fans.

Are u ready chile? Go follow @HelloBeautiful while I take over and answer questions #askkekeanything— KeKe Wyatt (@KeKeWyattSings) May 02, 2014

No question was exempt as topics ranged from her relationship to what she learned on “R&B Divas.” Her answer might shock you!

Peep her responses, above.

RELATED LINKS:

Kelly Price On ‘R&B Divas’ Fallout: There Were A Lot Of Regretful Moments’ [EXCLUSIVE]

‘R&B Divas’ Of ATL Reveal Lessons Learned & Share Advice To New Cast Members [EXCLUSIVE]

KeKe Wyatt Learned That She Couldn’t ‘Really Trust Women’ While On ‘R&B Divas’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com