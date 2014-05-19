While “Loyal” is burning up the radio and charts, Chris Brown is in jail working on more music for his release.

According to reports, the R&B singer made friends with fellow inmate and 80’s star James DeBarge, and they’re writing songs music together. TMZ says the new musical pair met in a segregated unit at the L.A. County Jail for high profile inmates.

“We’re told they’ve been collaborating on music and have already written three songs, performing them during the long days … with other cellmates harmonizing,” the site reports. They are in side-by-side cells so they can’t see each other but doesn’t stop them from singing tunes, an inside source adds.

If you’re not familiar with James DeBarge, he was a member of the family group DeBarge with his brother El. They became stars with songs “All This Love”, “In a Special Way” and “Rhythm of the Night.” The soul singer also married Janet Jackson in 1984.

As we reported earlier, Breezy is scheduled to be a free man in June, although his official release date isn’t until July 6. Good for him.

Chris Brown Teams Up With James DeBarge To Help Pass Time Behind Bars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com