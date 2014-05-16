Fox News is tapping Stacey Dash to join their team as a regular contributor and we actually think it’s a good move for the conservative beauty.

She’s made numerous guest appearances on various Fox News shows, and according to reports the 47-year-old actress is in talks to sign a permanent deal with the network. Although we may not always agree with her stance, there’s doubting her ability to spark heated conversations on the web and social media.

Dash, an outspoken republican, made her first appearance on the conservative radar in 2012 when she endorsed Mitt Romney for president. Following a huge Twitter backlash, she tweeted, “Perhaps I publicly endorsed Romney from a slightly naive place, thinking that I could speak my voice without being criticized in such racially charged and hateful tones.”

“My humble opinion… EVERYONE is entitled to one,” she added at the time.

This seems like a good move for the Clueless star (no pun intended lol). Do you agree? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Stacey Dash In Talks To Join Fox News As A Regular Contributor was originally published on hellobeautiful.com