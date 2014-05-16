Flex & Shanice Get Their OWN TV Special After Hitting Financial Rock Bottom: ‘It’s Hard Being A Broke Celebrity’

Flex and Shanice Alexander are gearing up for their reality TV debut. According to reports, OWN is premiering an one-hour primetime special on the Hollywood lovebirds, giving viewers an exclusive look into their lives after hitting financial rock bottom.

While we know Flex from his hit show “One to One” and Shanice from her Grammy-nominated hit song “I Love Your Smile,” life hasn’t been a walk through the park for the married stars. “Flex and Shanice realized that they needed to take their wedding vow ‘for richer or poorer’ to heart, so with their two adorable kids, 12-year-old Imani and 10-year-old Elijah, in tow, they moved into a rental home and brought their hilarious extended family into the mix to help cover the cost,” reads a press release. “A total of nine people, including Shanice’s “momager” Crystal, make this truly a full house where anyone’s business becomes everyone’s business.”

The special will follow the couple as they book new gigs and take the next steps in their careers, because in the words of Shanice, “It’s hard being a broke celebrity!”

“Flex & Shanice” debuts on Saturday, May 31 at 10 p.m. Check out the trailer below and tell us if you plan on tuning in!

In related news, the Oprah Winfrey Network is also ordering a new docuseries centered on Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted to the NFL. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will follow the University of Missouri alum as he prepares to earn a spot on the St. Louis Rams.

Sam came out of the closet in February, telling The New York Times, “I just want to make sure I could tell my story the way I want to tell it…I just want to own my truth.”

Congrats to the football star.

