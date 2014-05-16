Change of plans! Looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West won’t be tying the knot in Paris after all.

According to reports, the famous lovebirds plan to say “I do” in Florence, Italy on May 24, but France is still in the picture. “Entertainment Tonight has learned that the two are actually having a dinner in Paris before the wedding, but will actually fly their guests to Italy on private planes for the ceremony.”

MUST READ: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Upcoming Nuptials With A Paris-Themed Bridal Shower

Talk about baller status! Sources say further details are “all very top secret.”

“No one knows exactly what’s going on – just that whatever is happening, it’s sure to be spectacular,” an insider told People magazine.

MUST READ: Why Are We Not Surprised? Kim & Kanye Are Having Three Wedding Ceremonies

As we reported earlier, the bride-to-be celebrated her upcoming nuptial at a Paris-themed bridal shower in Beverly Hills last weekend. The all-white event took place the The Peninsula Hotel, complete with five white linen tables and white rose centerpieces. Kim wore an all-white dress with straps made of pearls.

RELATED STORIES

Kanye Is Definitely Rubbing Off On Kim! She Goes On Another Rant About Racism & Discrimination

FAB OR FUG: Kim Kardashian Wows In White Wedding-Inspired Look

Check Out This Gallery

Are Kim K & Kanye West Tying The Knot In Italy Instead Of France? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com