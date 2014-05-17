CLOSE
Will “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Survive Without NeNe Leakes? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It sounds like NeNe Leakes really might not return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.Gary With Da Tea reports the reality star sent out a tweet that was indication she wasn’t coming back. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what Mrs. Leakes said, and if Gary thinks the show will survive without her!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

