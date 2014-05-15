Sherri Shepherd To Win Custody Of Her Unborn Child?

The war is on!! Prenup documents are revealing that Sherri Shepherd is fighting to get custody of her unborn child with estranged husband, Lamar Sally.

According to TMZ, Shepherd filed divorce documents this month, just days after learning that her husband filed his own legal separation asking for full custody of their unborn child.

A surrogate is currently carrying the child that is due in July, as the couple battle’s it out for custody.

Shepherd’s prenup says that her husband agrees to the new child living with “The View” host and her son Jeffery whom is from a previous relationship.

The prenup would give Shepherd full physical custody of the baby when he or she is born.

Shepherd’s estranged husband is asking a judge to throw out the prenup claiming that it is fraud. If the judge goes in Lamar’s favor he could win not only custody of his child, but also a huge payout in spousal support.

