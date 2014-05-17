Trey Songz Explains How He Likes Them “Foreign” [NEW MUSIC]

Trey Songz is building anticipation for his forthcoming album with his latest single, “Foreign.” This is the third track that Songz has teased fans with.

Trey gets a bit braggadocios on this track as he describes an average night with the R&B star which consists of beautiful women and foreign cars.

Trey Songz is set to release his sixth studio album, “Trigga,” on July 1.

Check out the audio for “Foreign” below and keep a look out for more songs to be released off of “Trigga.”

Bria Feliu Posted May 17, 2014

