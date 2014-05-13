While NeNe Leakes is running around town talking about who shouldn’t return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she needs to make sure she’s secured her own job. According to Gary With Da Tea, Bravo is making NeNe take the backseat on season 7. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear about her new role!

Did NeNe Leakes Get Cut From “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Cast? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com