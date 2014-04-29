PLAY AUDIO

Pat Neely says that Family Dollar proves that affordable means can be made on a budget. He’s part of the Family Dollar $15 Recipe Challenge that encourages families to shop there to make the most of their food dollar.

“It is a fantastic campaign I never get involved or partner with anything or any companies that I’m not passionate about and Family Dollar just hits a home run with me, “ Neely told the Tom Joyner Morning Show. “They are a company and a store that’s for everyone with over 8, 000 stores across the country. What Family Dollar has decided to do is have high-quality, well-known food brands in their grocery stores and they have over 400 products that they are introducing and putting in al f their grocery story. If you haven’t visited Family Dollar, you’re missing out.”

Listen to the audio to hear more from Pat Neely and his campaign with Family Dollar and also how he answers a “What Would You Do?” challenge involving Cliven Bundy and Donald Sterling.

Pat Neely Wants to Help Save You Grocery Money With Family Dollar was originally published on blackamericaweb.com