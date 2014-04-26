Pebbles Sues Viacom For $40 Million Over TLC Movie

Six months after VH1 premiered CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, Perri “Pebbles” Reid has filed a lawsuit against the network’s parent company.

According to reports, TLC’s former manager is suing Viacom for $40 million over the 2013 film, which portrayed her “as a conniving and dishonest business woman who hoodwinked three innocent girls and exploited their talent for her own personal gain.”

In the suit, Pebbles says Viacom “ignored fundamental canons of journalistic and literary conduct by publishing false and defamatory accusations with actual malice.” She also insists she “never controlled TLC’s lawyers or accountants, never withheld contract terms from TLC and always paid the group what they were owed,” according to Page Six.

In November, Pebbles shared her side of the story during visit on “The Wendy Williams Show.” On if she paid TLC $25 a week: I don’t do $25 on things. I’m a very generous person. That’s a lie… a huge one. On buying the group members RAV4s: In terms of the RAV4, that’s what you asked for, that’s what you wanted, fine. Listen, you don’t have Ferrari money. Why get you one? You haven’t made that. You just came out. You’re a new group. Uh, I went platinum too. First new artist contracts, you do promotional tours. You do opening act tours. That’s not Ferrari money, honey. You just got here. You only had a couple of singles out. On if she kicked Chilli from out the group: [I] Absolutely [did] not [kick Chilli out of the group]. T-Boz and Left Eye did. [They kicked her out] because of what they said was happening in the studio. That [Chilli dating Dallas] was the conflict of interest. This is what they said to me, ‘She’s in here doing this and doing that.’ They have group rules. I sat them down early on and said, ‘Establish how you want to be a unit so you can keep your communication together. Make rules. Don’t cross these rules.’ You have three girls. You gotta keep them together. You’re supposed to not [fraternize with the help.] Everybody is going to gravitate, hell, I married my producer. That was love. But what I’m saying is this, they did not like it, they did not want it. And it is the truth.

After the appearance, Chile and T-Boz tweeted, “Yall need 2 watch what church yall walk n2 cuz ill tell ya sum of these so called MINISTERS might get struck down by lightning at any moment.”

It looks like Pebbles, who had been threatening to file a defamation suit for months, stayed true to her word.

