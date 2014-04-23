Malia & Sasha Obama Would Rather Do Homework Than Be In The Limelight

Sasha and Malia Obama were missing in action at the White House Easter Egg Roll this weekend. Instead of attending the annual event, the first daughters opted for schoolwork instead. According to First Lady Michelle Obama, the girls don’t mind if they miss an event or two because the don’t want to be celebrities.

“My kids are not star kids. They do not seek the limelight,” she said during an interview Live!‘s Michael Strahan. “They want to be normal.”

Mrs. Obama went on to say 15-year-old Malia and 12-year-old Sasha focus on living their lives like regular teenage girls. “We fight everyday to help them be normal. You know? Now they’re teenagers, so now there are dances, and there’s driving, and there’s homecoming, spring break,” the mother of two explained. “It’s all the things that any parent is dealing with with teenagers except you have to manage details like security, staffing.”

The young girls may not enjoy the fame and fortune, but the FLOTUS revealed they cherish family time and a good laugh. “Barack and I are like any parents, we love to embarrass [our kids],” she shared.

The Obama girls did attend Easter Sunday service with their parents at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church.

