New details on Big Sean and Naya Rivera’s shocking break up have surfaced. Word on the street is the rapper cheated on the actress with one of her “Glee” cast members.

Sean’s infidelity was the real reason behind their spilt, according to the rumor mill, not his claims that she was too jealous and controlling. Naya allegedly found hookup text messages in her fiance’s phone and he admitted to messing around with her television colleague.

Reps for former lovebirds have yet to confirm or deny the reports, but according to TMZ the 27-year-old beauty did get into a heated exchange with her co-star Lea Michele on the set of “Glee” this week. “Sources close to Naya tell TMZ most of the cast and crew were annoyed on Tuesday by Lea’s diva antics — like making everyone else wait to shoot a scene … while she stepped away to deal with personal matters,” the site reports. “We’re told tensions finally got so bad Naya ‘had the stones’ to go to producers and let them know — on behalf of everyone — that Lea was pissing off people.”

Our Naya sources say when Lea returned to resume shooting she got wind of Naya’s chat with producers — and left the set in a huff. Now our Lea sources had a different take — telling us Lea was totally unaware of any complaints about her … and Lea and Naya weren’t even shooting scenes together. They also say it was Naya who got tossed off the set.

As a result, several sources claim Naya was fired, but her people say that’s simply not true. We’ll keep you posted as more details on this developing story arise.

As we reported earlier, Big Sean called off his wedding with Rivera and the news hit the web last week. The exes met on Twitter last year and announced their engagement just six months later.

Did Big Sean Cheat On Naya Rivera With Her ‘Glee’ Co-Star? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com