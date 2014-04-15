Alicia Keys Saves The Day In “It’s On Again” Video

R&B singer Alicia Keys fancies herself something like a superhero. She drives the point home in the video for her new song “It’s On Again.” The song, produced by Pharrell Williams and featuring Kendrick Lamar, is featured on the soundtrack to “The Amazing Spider Man 2.”

In the clip, Keys looks over the city from a barren apartment while Pharrell plays the keys and monitors the city via big brother cameras. The cameras go down and once they are rebooted, the lights begin to surge and pulse along to the beat. Kendrick Lamar makes an appearance but only briefly.

See if the drama in the Alicia Keys clip matches the drama of the film when “The Amazing Spider Man 2″ opens in theaters May 2nd. You can pick up the soundtrack on April 22nd.

