CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

Alicia Keys Saves The Day In “It’s On Again” Video

0 reads
Leave a comment

R&B singer Alicia Keys fancies herself something like a superhero. She drives the point home in the video for her new song “It’s On Again.” The song, produced by Pharrell Williams and featuring Kendrick Lamar, is featured on the soundtrack to “The Amazing Spider Man 2.”

In the clip, Keys looks over the city from a barren apartment while Pharrell plays the keys and monitors the city via big brother cameras. The cameras go down and once they are rebooted, the lights begin to surge and pulse along to the beat. Kendrick Lamar makes an appearance but only briefly.

See if the drama in the Alicia Keys clip matches the drama of the film when “The Amazing Spider Man 2″ opens in theaters May 2nd. You can pick up the soundtrack on April 22nd.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Jennifer Hudson ‘Walk It Out’ On Sexy New Song

Outkast Celebrate 20 Years Of Hits At Coachella 2014 [VIDEO]

Keyshia Cole & Her Clique Run Up On Ex In ‘Rick James’ Video

Alicia Keys Saves The Day In “It’s On Again” Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Alicia Keys , Kendrick Lamar , music video , pharrell williams , spider-man

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 20 hours ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close