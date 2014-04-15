If you didn’t already love Drake, you will after hearing this story. Gary With Da Tea reports Drake did a great deed for a 15-year-old girl who is battling cancer. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear exactly what Drake did that will surely get him more respect than ever before!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Drake Grants Prom Wish For 15-Year-Old Brain Cancer Patient

RELATED: Why Drake Will Be A Great ESPY Awards Host [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 5 Reasons Women Love Drake [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How Drake Instantly Made Himself More Likeable [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com