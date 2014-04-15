CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

How Drake Instantly Made Himself More Likeable [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

If you didn’t already love Drake, you will after hearing this story. Gary With Da Tea reports Drake did a great deed for a 15-year-old girl who is battling cancer. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear exactly what Drake did that will surely get him more respect than ever before!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Drake Grants Prom Wish For 15-Year-Old Brain Cancer Patient

RELATED: Why Drake Will Be A Great ESPY Awards Host [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 5 Reasons Women Love Drake [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How Drake Instantly Made Himself More Likeable [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

drake , Drake fans , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 20 hours ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 1 week ago
07.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close