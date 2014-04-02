It’s been a very long time since music fans got some music from the Philly soul diva Jazmine Sullivan. she famously stepped away rom music in 2011 saying she needed time to focus on herself without the distractions of the music business. Well three and a half years after Sullivan announced her sabbatical from singing and songwriting, she began her comeback with a sold out concert in London.

The 26-year-old singer ran through some of her biggest hits like “Lions, Tigers, & Bears,” Need U Bad” and “Bust Your Windows.” Sullivan added her own twist to the Daft Punk and Pharrell Williams‘ hit “Get Lucky.” Besides singing her heart out and entertaining fans, Sullivan also confirmed that she is back in the studio and working on new music. Jazmine plans to debut the lead single from her upcoming third album some time in the near future.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

We’ve known The Urban Daily has known for quite a while that Jazmine Sullivan was working on new music. We ran into her at a PJ Morton concert in New York City last summer where she told us. However, we were sworn to secrecy. Just know that we couldn’t wait to officially share the news. Music needs Jazmine Sullivan.

Check out her performance of “Need U Bad” and “Get Lucky” below.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON TBEURBANDAILY.COM:

LeBron James: Struggle Rap Champion [NEW MUSIC]

Trey Songz Gets Busted By A ‘Smart Phone’ [NEW MUSIC]

Posthumous Michael Jackson Album Gets Release Date

Jazmine Sullivan Confirms Comeback With London Concert [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com